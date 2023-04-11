Mullins has been moved down to the No. 9 spot in the Orioles' batting order for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

Mullins hit eighth in his team's second game of the season but otherwise has batted leadoff exclusively. However, he's really struggled after a nice first series with just two hits in his last 27 at-bats, so he's been demoted against lefty Kyle Muller. Mullins will still probably hit leadoff versus righties, although he's actually been much better against lefties this season. Austin Hays will move up to the top of the batting order Tuesday.