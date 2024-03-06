Mullins is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his right hamstring came back negative, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mullins was removed from Monday's game versus the Twins due to cramping in the hamstring, but precautionary imaging was negative. The outfielder will be down for a few more days but expects to return to Grapefruit League action next week and fully anticipates being ready to roll when Opening Day arrives.