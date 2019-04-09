Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Not starting against lefty
Mullins is not in Tuesday's lineup against the A's, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
He hasn't played a full season in the majors, but the switch-hitting outfielder has a 42 wRC+ against lefties in 62 plate appearances, which is enough for the O's to sit him fairly regularly in these matchups. Joey Rickard gets the start in center field, hitting second.
