Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Notches career-high four hits
Mullins went 4-for-5 with a double, stolen base, RBI and a run Sunday in the Orioles' 8-4 win over the White Sox.
Mullins has been one of the few bright spots in the second half for an Orioles squad trending toward its worst season in franchise history. The four hits were a new career high for the outfielder, who had previously tallied a trio of base hits on two occasions in August shortly after being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk. The 23-year-old, who is batting .276 with 12 extra-base knocks in 132 plate appearances since his callup, should continue to serve as the Orioles' regular leadoff man over the final two weeks as he looks to strengthen his case for a full-time role in the big leagues in 2019.
