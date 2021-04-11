Mullins went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Mullins singled in the fifth inning and stole second base, but he was left on base at the end of the inning. The 26-year-old outfielder has been a pleasant surprise early in 2021 by hitting .455/.500/.667 over 36 plate appearances. The Orioles' leadoff hitter has a homer, two stolen bases, one RBI and five runs scored in eight games. His slash line will regress over time, but speed comes at a premium in fantasy. Mullins is showing some more of it after going 7-for-9 on stolen base chances in 2020.