Mullins went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in a 3-1 loss to the White Sox in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Mullins reached on catcher interference in the third inning and promptly stole second, but he was left stranded. The outfielder is now 7-for-11 in stolen base chances this season. He's added a .291/.360/.457 slash line with six home runs, 14 RBI and 25 runs scored in 52 games as Baltimore's everyday leadoff hitter. Mullins hasn't homered since May 9, and just three of his 16 hits since then have gone for extra bases (one triple, two doubles).