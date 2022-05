Mullins went 3-for-10 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Mullins had a solid day in the twin bill, which saw him extend his hitting streak to eight games. He's batting 13-for-36 (.361) in that span, lifting his season slash line to .248/.320/.442 through 126 plate appearances. The outfielder has added four home runs, four stolen bases, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored and eight doubles as the Orioles' main leadoff hitter.