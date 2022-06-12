Mullins went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, a run scored and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Royals.

Mullins posted an RBI single in the fifth, and he added his walk, steal and run in the seventh. He hadn't swiped a bag since the first game of a doubleheader versus the Red Sox on May 28. Through nine games in June, he's hitting a modest .242 (8-for-33), though six of those hits have gone for extra bases. He's logged a. 237/.301/.381 slash line with six home runs, 22 RBI, 31 runs scored and 12 steals through 59 contests overall.