Mullins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees.

Mullins opened the game with a leadoff single and stole second base. He later advanced to third on a wild pitch but was thrown out at the plate on an Anthony Santander fielder's choice. Mullins has enjoyed a productive start to the year with four runs scored, three doubles and a stolen base while hitting .524 in 21 at-bats.

