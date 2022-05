Mullins went 2-for-5 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 extra-innings win over the Rays.

Mullins responded well to a routine day off Thursday, bouncing back with his first multi-hit game since last Friday. The outfielder is up to a .256/.318/.413 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 40 contests. So far, he's struggled to recapture the form that led to him posting a 30-30 season in 2021.