Mullins went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 8-3 loss to Minnesota.

The outfielder got aboard with a leadoff walk in the first inning and then stole second. Mullins is now 6-for-9 on the basepaths this season. He's cooled off a bit with just three hits in his last 20 at-bats after his 11-game hitting streak ended on May 19. Overall, the 26-year-old has a .294/.366/.472 slash line with six home runs, 12 RBI and 25 runs scored across 202 plate appearances.