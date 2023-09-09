Mullins will sit against lefty Chris Sale and the Red Sox on Saturday.

Mullins has spent large stretches of the season as a true everyday player, but the Orioles have turned to other players in center field against the last three southpaws they've faced. Aaron Hicks will get that assignment Saturday. Mullins has had fairly standard splits this season, posting a .787 OPS against righties and a .721 OPS against lefties, which means he wouldn't look out of place in a genuine everyday role but is no lock to reclaim one down the stretch.