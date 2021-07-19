site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: On bench Monday
Mullins isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Mullins snapped an eight-game hitting streak Sunday when he went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in the series finale against the Royals. Ryan McKenna will take over in center field and bat seventh.
