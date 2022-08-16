Mullins, who is leading off and starting in center field Tuesday against righty Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays, has been out of the lineup for two straight games against lefties.

Mullins had been operating as an everyday player for the season, leading off against lefties and righties, but he slipped to eighth in the order Aug. 8 against a lefty and was out of the order entirely against the two most recent lefties Baltimore has faced. Ryan McKenna has led off and started in center field on those two occasions. This season, Mullins has a .797 OPS against righties and a .568 OPS against southpaws.