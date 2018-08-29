Mullins is on the bench for the second straight game Wednesday against Toronto, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Both games have come against lefties, so it's possible that the switch hitter is sliding into a platoon role. He also reportedly suffered a minor hip injury Saturday and sat out Sunday's contest, so while he started Monday, it's possible that the injury is still affecting him. John Andreoli is again starting in center field.