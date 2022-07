Mullins is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mullins is listed as available off the bench on the lineup card, and there has no indication that Mullins is day-to-day with an injury. Presumably manager Brandon Hyde just saw it as a good opportunity to get Mullins a breather with a lefty (Devin Smeltzer) on the mound for Minnesota. Ryan McKenna will take over in center field while Austin Hays moves up to the leadoff spot.