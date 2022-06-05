site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Mullins is not in Sunday's lineup against the Guardians, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Mullins is hitting .225 with zero home runs and two steals over his last 10 games. Ryan McKenna will start in center field and bat eighth.
