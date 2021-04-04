Mullins went an astounding 5-for-5 while scoring three times and walking once in Sunday's win over the Red Sox.

In what looks to be his first full season in the majors, Mullins is off to an electrifying start. He 26-year-old is now 9-for-13 at the plate as he recorded three doubles and two singles, making it a no-brainer for Brandon Hyde to keep him in the leadoff spot. The left-handed hitter looks to stay hot as the Orioles travel to New York for a three-game series with the Yankees.