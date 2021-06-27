Mullins went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's loss against Toronto.

Mullins recorded his third different streak of at least four straight games with at least one hit, and he continues to make an impact at the top of the order for the Orioles. Aside from recording his 21st double and his 28th RBI of the season, the center fielder is also hitting .312 with a .919 OPS on the season.