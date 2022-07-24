Mullins went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Mullins provided a pair of key plays for the Orioles, with an RBI single to get them on the board in the fifth inning and a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's up to seven multi-hit efforts in 17 July games. The outfielder also secured his second 20-steal season with his theft in the fifth, though he was also caught stealing earlier in the game. Mullins owns a .262/.322/.386 slash line with seven home runs, 39 RBI, 51 runs scored, 23 doubles and a triple in 92 contests.