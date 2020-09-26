Mullins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

After launching a solo shot in the fifth inning, Mullins picked up an RBI on a groundout in the ninth. The homer was his third of the year and first since Sept. 4, and he's slashing .263/.310/.376 through 46 games with seven steals, 10 RBI and 15 runs.