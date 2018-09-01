Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Pops third homer
Mullins went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Royals.
The rookie returned to action from a hip injury with a bang, leading off the game with his third homer of the year. Mullins now boasts a .317/.386/.556 slash line through his first 18 big-league games, but as yet the speed he flashed in the minors hasn't translated to the majors -- after going 21-for-22 on stolen base attempts this season between Double-A and Triple-A, Mullins was caught stealing on his first and so far only attempt with the O's. Assuming his hip is now 100 percent, however, he could see more green lights in September.
