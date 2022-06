Mullins went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Mariners.

Mullins has picked up 11 hits across his last seven games, but Wednesday was his first multi-walk effort since April 24. The star outfielder had struggled to hit consistently early in the season, but he's turned it around by batting .303 (30-for-99) in June. He's up to a .258/.315/.384 slash line across 331 plate appearances.