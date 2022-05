Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Mullins singled and stole second base in the bottom of the third inning. The swipe was his seventh of the campaign and his fourth in his last 10 contests. After going 0-for-8 with five strikeouts in his prior two games, the outfielder returned to form Tuesday and still sports a .253/.317/.420 slash line on the season.