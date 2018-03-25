The Orioles reassigned Mullins to minor-league camp Sunday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Mullins earned an invite to spring training but was never truly a major-league candidate with only 76 games of Double-A experience under his belt. The 23-year-old could return to Double-A Bowie after an injury-plagued 2017 season in which he slashed .265/.319/.460 with 13 home runs in 309 at-bats, but he's likely to find his way to Triple-A Norfolk at some point this season.