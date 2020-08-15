Mullins was recalled Saturday from the Orioles' alternate training site as a corresponding move to Austin Hays (ribs) being placed on the 10-day injured list.
Mullins was optioned to the team's alternate site exactly a week ago after managing just one hit in his first 13 at-bats of the season. He should figure to split time in center field with Andrew Velazquez for the time being.
