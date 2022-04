Mullins is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mullins started in center field the first eight games of the year and will receive his first day off in Sunday's series finale. The 27-year-old is off to a bit of a slow start with a .176/.432/.382 slash line and 34.2 percent strikeout rate, though he does have two home runs and eight RBI. Ryan McKenna will enter the lineup in his absence.