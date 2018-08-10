Mullins will serve as the Orioles' primary starting center fielder moving forward, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Longtime starter Adam Jones will shift to right field as the Orioles give Mullins an opportunity to showcase himself over the final seven weeks of the season. The 23-year-old had a .267/.332/.425 slash line with 12 stolen bases in 59 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season, and is batting ninth Friday against the Red Sox.

