Mullins went 0-for-4 with a walk and stolen base in Baltimore's 5-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

Mullins opened the game with a walk and proceeded to steal second for his third stolen base of the season. He hasn't been as active on the bases as last season but has received ample opportunity with an above average .382 OBP in the early going. His April success may be a transition from a speed-based offensive approach to a more balanced one.