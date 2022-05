Mullins went 1-for-3 with one steal in Wednesday's loss against the Yankees.

Mullins earned a leadoff walk to start the game, but the Orioles couldn't cash in. The speedy outfielder got on base again with an infield-single in the fifth and proceed to steal second base, but once again, Baltimore was unable to bring Mullins home. The 27-year-old lefty is currently slashing .242/.379/.684 with five home runs, 10 steals and 16 RBI.