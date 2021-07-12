Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

The center fielder got aboard with a single and scored on an Austin Hays home run in the first inning. Mullins tried to spark a Baltimore rally in the bottom of the 10th, but his sacrifice fly was it for the offense in the loss. The 26-year-old All-Star has posted a stellar .314/.380/.541 slash line with 16 homers, 16 steals, 35 RBI and 49 runs scored through 88 contests as a consistent leadoff hitter.