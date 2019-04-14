Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Resting vs. lefty
Mullins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Brandon Hyde has occasionally shielded Mullins from left-handed starting pitchers this season, so it's not overly surprising that the 24-year-old will head to the bench with David Price on the bump for Boston. Joey Rickard will start in center field in Mullins' stead and hit second.
