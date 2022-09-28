Mullins isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mullins is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .265 with two homers, a triple, a double, nine RBI, six runs and a stolen base. Ryan McKenna will take his place in center field and lead off Wednesday.
