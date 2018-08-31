Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Returns to lineup
Mullins (hip) is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Friday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Mullins has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine after getting a few days off to work past the hip injury he suffered last weekend. The 23-year-old is hitting .305/.379/.492 with two homers across 17 big-league games since earning a promotion earlier in the month.
