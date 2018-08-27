Mullins (hip) is starting in center field and batting leadoff Monday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Mullins suffered a hip injury during Saturday's game against the Yankees, but he's good to go after sitting out Sunday's series finale. The 23-year-old is hitting a solid .309/.387/.509 in 15 games since joining the Orioles earlier in the month.