Mullins went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Mullins began the game well, as he collected a leadoff single, swiped second base and came around to score. He's hitting .250 on the season but has three multi-hit efforts in his last nine games, allowing him to maintain a .325 average in that span. While Mullins hasn't been able to replicate his 2021 results, he has still provided six home runs and 13 stolen bases across 64 games.