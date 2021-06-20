Mullins went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays.
After leaving the yard twice in Friday's season opener, Mullins added another pair of long balls to his ledger Saturday, boosting his total to a career-high 13 for the season. With a .323 average and 12 steals to go along with his power output, Mullins has been one of the top fantasy producers this season, an incredible achievement given that he frequently went undrafted outside of deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Homers twice in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Swipes two more bags Monday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Gets rest Sunday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Reaches double-digit steals•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Tallies three hits in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Goes yard twice Saturday•