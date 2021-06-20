Mullins went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

After leaving the yard twice in Friday's season opener, Mullins added another pair of long balls to his ledger Saturday, boosting his total to a career-high 13 for the season. With a .323 average and 12 steals to go along with his power output, Mullins has been one of the top fantasy producers this season, an incredible achievement given that he frequently went undrafted outside of deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats.