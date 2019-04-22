The Orioles optioned Mullins to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Even with the organizational rebuild affording him some extra time to bust out of his season-opening slump, Mullins' 6-for-64 start to the campaign was too ugly for the Orioles to ignore. The 24-year-old will thus head back to the International League to find his way at the plate and regain some confidence. Since the Orioles don't have much in the way of intriguing outfield depth at the major-league level, Mullins could earn his way back to the big leagues quickly if his bat shows signs of life in his initial games at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories