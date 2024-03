Mullins is 2-for-9 with three walks over his first Grapefruit League games.

Mullins posted a career-high 9.6 percent walk rate last season, but that was offset by a .233 batting average. The outfielder is two years removed from his 2021 breakout, and the emergence of Gunnar Henderson (oblique) will likely lead to Mullins batting in the bottom half of the order more often. If Mullins can't hit more consistently, he could also lose at-bats versus left-handed pitchers.