Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting versus lefty
Mullins is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles aren't yet comfortable committing to the switch-hitting Mullins in a full-time role just yet, as he'll sit for the third time this season with lefty James Paxton on the bump for New York. With one hit in 17 at-bats to begin the season, Mullins could be a candidate for a demotion if he fails to get things going at the plate upon rejoining the lineup.
