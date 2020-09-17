Mullins is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Tampa Bay.
Mullins will hit the bench for the second straight contest with lefty Blake Snell on the mound for the Rays. Austin Hays will start in center field while Ryan Mountcastle operates in left.
