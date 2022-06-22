site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting Wednesday
Mullins is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Nationals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Mullins will get a day off after he went 1-for-8 with a double and RBI while starting the last two games. Austin Hays will start in center field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's contest.
