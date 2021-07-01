Mullins went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Astros.

Mullins drew a walk to lead off the game and ended up stealing second before coming around to score on a double by Ryan Mountcastle. It's his third stolen base over the last three games after he hadn't notched a steal in 13 games prior. The 26-year-old Mullins had an excellent month of March, slashing .380/.452/.720 with eight homers, 16 RBI, 20 runs scored, seven stole bases and an 11:20 BB:K. He currently stands in the top 10 in hits, total bases, batting average, OPS, WAR and stolen bases and is just outside the top 10 in on-base percentage. He's having a wonderful breakout campaign and will look to stay hot heading into July and the All-Star break in just under two weeks.