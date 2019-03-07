Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Still competing for CF job
Manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that he is not ready to name Mullins the Orioles' starting center fielder, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It's still relatively early in spring for us to expect managers to declare the winner of many job battles, so this doesn't mean Mullins has fallen out of favor. It is just worth noting that he is apparently not an absolute lock to have the job on Opening Day. However, considering the players he is competing with (DJ Stewart, Drew Jackson, Joey Rickard), we can be fairly safe in assuming Mullins will be the guy.
