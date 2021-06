Mullins went 3-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and two runs score in Monday's 9-7 win over Houston.

Mullins continues to blend power and speed at the top of Baltimore's lineup. The center fielder is now 14-for-18 in stolen base attempts, including going 6-for-6 through 24 games in June. He's added 13 home runs, 28 RBI, 43 runs scored and a strong .315/.383/.537 slash line across 334 plate appearances.