Mullins went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

In the first inning, Mullins singled and scored on a Trey Mancini single. Mullins then walked and scored on an Austin Hays double in the eighth. In the 10th, Mullins provided a sacrifice fly to plate Ramon Urias as the winning run. The 26-year-old Mullins remains strong at the plate with a .340/.393/.526 slash line, three home runs, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 25 games this year.