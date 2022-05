Mullins went 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Red Sox.

Mullins singled in the first inning before later reaching on a ground out and stealing second base in the fifth frame. The stolen base was his 11th of the year and fourth over his last six games. Mullins is currently going through a cold stretch at the plate, batting .189 without an extra-base hit and only one RBI over his last 13 games.