Mullins went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and a run scored Wednesday in a 7-6 loss to the Mets.

Mullins singled in his first two at-bats and came around to score in the first but otherwise was kept in check for the night. The 26-year-old is rocking a six-game hit streak while piling up five base-knocks over his last two games. Austin Hays (ribs) has a chance to return next week but it may be difficult for manager Brandon Hyde to take Mullins' hot bat out of the lineup.