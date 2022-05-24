Mullins went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.
This was Mullins' second straight game with a stolen base. He's now 9-for-11 in stolen base attempts this season. The outfielder is up to a .247/.309/.391 slash line with five home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs scored in 192 plate appearances. He's hitting .175 (7-for-40) in his last 10 contests.
