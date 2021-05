Mullins went 2-for-4 with a triple and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.

Mullins recorded a steal for the second consecutive game. The center fielder is now 8-for-12 in stolen base attempts this season -- the eight steals are a career high. He's slashing .296/.363/.469 with six home runs, 14 RBI, 25 runs scored, two triples and 13 doubles through 53 games.